Emotional Ramos says goodbye to Real Madrid

Elche's Argentinian forward Guido Carrillo challenges Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (right) during their Spanish League match at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, northeast of Madrid, on March 13, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The defender played 671 games for Real Madrid and will be remembered as one of the club's greatest ever players, having won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues
  • The 35-year-old, who struggled for fitness and form last season, was unable to agree an extension to his contract and will become a free agent on July 1
  • Ramos and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez delivered short speeches in a presentation room at the club's training ground, with Ramos' family in the audience

