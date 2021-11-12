Embattled Nick Mwendwa loses bid to stop caretaker team

Football Kenya Federation’s Kandanda House.

Football Kenya Federation’s Kandanda House headquarters at Kasarani on November 12, 2021 where its main gates were locked and no federation officials were allowed entry.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • FKF boss arrested in Nairobi moments after his court bid fails

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa faces a fight of his life in a bid to reclaim his freedom and position as the country’s football boss.

