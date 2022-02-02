Elvis Rupia signs for free-spending Kenya Police

Kenya's striker Elvis Rupia wheels away in celebration after scoring the opening goal during their international friendly match against South Sudan at Nyayo Stadium on March 13, 2021.

Former AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia has joined free-spending Kenya Police FC after recently terminating his deal with Saudi Arabia’s Bisha FC. 

