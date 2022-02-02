Elvis Rupia signs for free-spending Kenya Police

Former AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia has joined free-spending Kenya Police FC after recently terminating his deal with Saudi Arabia’s Bisha FC.

The striker had been heavily linked with a move to to his former club currently placed 12th on the log, but ended up picking the offer from Police who continue to secure high profile signatures in the transfer period.

Rupia has been training with the enforcement side for the last two weeks.

He replaces John Mark Makwatta, who has been loaned to AFC Leopards on a short-term agreement until the end of the season.

The former Zesco United forward returned from Saudi Arabia where he left Bisha fighting relegation.

“Rupia will be a good acquisition owing to his experience in the Kenyan Premier League and will be expected to add some quality in the Police attack that also comprise Clifton Miheso, Clinton Kinanga and Cornelius Juma,” Police team manager George Maero said.

“Makwatta has not been playing and requested that we let him go back to Leopards for frequent playtime. We have granted him his wish and he will be there until the end of the season.”

His move back to Leopards is a big boost for Ingwe who have been struggling in front of goal.