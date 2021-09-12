Elliott injury overshadows Liverpool's win at Leeds

Harvey Elliott

Trainers treat Liverpool's English striker Harvey Elliott after he suffered a serious leg injury following a tackle by Leeds United's Dutch defender Pascal Struijk (not seen) during their English Premier League match at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on September 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool's title defence was blown off course last season by a series of long-term injuries to key players such as Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson.
  • Van Dijk's return from cruciate knee ligament damage has made a massive impact with Liverpool conceding just once in their opening four games.

Leeds

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.