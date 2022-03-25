Eldoret keep unbeaten run in Uasin Gishu Academy league

Eldoret FC extended their unbeaten run to four matches in the ongoing Uasin Gishu Academy League (UAL) Under 16.

Team Chief executive Officer Kiptoo Mermet has expressed optimism that the team will win the title at the end of the season.

Eldoret have won three of their opening four matches in the league that started in February and will end in April, 2022.

“We are on the right track with good indications of winning the title. It is a good start and we have to admit that we are doing well. We are working as a unit and working well from the training ground to win matches. I am is very pleased with the boys and their performance," said Mermet.

On Thursday, the visiting Eldoret FC thrashed hosts Highlands FC 3-0 at Kapkeben Primary School.

Eric Wanjala opened the floodgates in the second minute before Frank Maina added the second on 34 minutes. Kelly Muliro completed the rout 14 minutes from time.

Eldoret FC lead the standings on 10 points, while Vesa FC have four points.

Hofen Beach FC, Hammer FC, Kimumu FC and Night Wings all have three points.

Valencia FC have two points while Highland FC, Green Tigers and Dogo FC have no points.