It’s either Police or no football for me, Matasi tells Tusker

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has threatened to step back from professional football until his contract with Tusker expires should the club continue refusing to release him.

The Tusker goalkeeper has publicly stated his desire to sign for Kenya Police.

Matasi has since relocated back to his home in Kakamega County.

He is embroiled in a tough tussle with the defending champions over a move to Kenya Police, having secured a job with the law enforcers. His contract with Tusker ends on August 31 next year.

The Kenya international told Nation Sport he would not return to training with the Brewers. He said had asked Tusker to quote the transfer fee they need so that he moves to Kenya Police unencumbered.

The Football Kenya Federation transfer window ends on August 31.

“I’m back in Kakamega to engage in other things as I train with the local teams. My stand remains the same even if I will be out of active football. This is a job opportunity I have and never expected things to turn out this way,” said the 34-year-old custodian.

Matasi revealed that Kenya Police were not offering him any signing fee and the law enforcers were ready to buy out his contract for Sh200,000.

He said Tusker turned down the offer without quoting any amount but he understood that they were only willing to part with for a fee not less than Sh1 million.

Said an emotional Matasi: “I have pleaded with Tusker to feel my situation because this is a job offer and my future. I have served the team diligently before and they have been there for me during hard times.

“Why not release me now when my future is at stake?’’

IMG Kenya Director Charles Gacheru, who is now in charge of the club, said that Matasi was their player and Kenya Police have to follow the right procedure to acquire him.

“Police FC wrote to Tusker FC requesting for the release of Matasi. They did say that they had offered him a job in the future. Tusker FC did write back and indicated that ordinarily they would not be selling Matasi,” said Gacheru.

“However, since they had offered him a job, then a release was agreed but under Fifa regulations. Tusker FC have asked Police to table an offer, none has been received to date. Matasi remains a contracted Tusker FC player,” he added.

Matasi rejoined Tusker in August last year on a two-year contract after being released by St George's SC from Ethiopia.

He had initially left the club in 2018 for Ethiopia after staying with them for just six months.

The Kenya goalkeeper has previously featured for FKF-PL side Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards.

He prominently featured for Harambee Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Matasi and four other family members, who include his wife and son, were involved in a road accident on June 1 in Lessoss area, along the busy Nakuru-Kapsabet highway while returning to Nairobi from Kakamega.

On June 25 his international teammate Michael Olunga and betting firm Odibets jointly cleared his hospital bills amounting to Sh429,000.

He then joined Tusker from where he regained full fitness and went ahead to win last season's Golden Glove in the FKF-PL.



