Egypt wipe the floor with Somaliland in Deaf Games

Deaflympics Ball Games

Egypt players celebrate their goal against Somaliland during their Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifier at Kasarani on September 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Kenya's second Group A match against Mali has been pushed to Wednesday. The game was initially scheduled for Monday at Kasarani.
  • Kenya's head coach Ben Omukuba said they will be keen to recover from Saturday's 3-1 to Senegal.

Egypt humiliated Somaliland 10-1 in a football match as the Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers entered Day Two at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.