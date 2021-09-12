Egypt wipe the floor with Somaliland in Deaf Games

Egypt humiliated Somaliland 10-1 in a football match as the Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers entered Day Two at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi Sunday.

Egypt, who were drawn in pool "D" together with Somali and Gabon scored through Mohamoud Abdelrehim (2nd,91st), Ibrahim Abdelsalam (27th and 47th), Gamal Elsayed (57th), Hassan Abdelkader (84th), Masoud Elmasry (92nd),Mohamed Elmallahy (24th, 40th and 80th).

While Somali only consolation came in through Abdiqani Ahmed in the 65th minute in the one-sided affair..

Egypt coach Shawcat Ahmed Elnagar said he would not get carried away by the result.

"We created several chances and converted them. Our opponents also had their fair share of chances but it's sad they never made use of them. The win is water under bridge now and our focus is on the remaining match against Mali. My hope is that we will go past the group stage, but all in all I'm happy with the first win," stated Elnagar.

Somaliland coach Mohammed Mahmoud conceded defeat saying they lost to a better side.

“Egyptians have always played well in deaf football. But our boys put up a great show by our standards and being our first time in Kenya, it was only going to be a great learning experience for us. I believe we will get better in coming matches” said Mahmoud

Meanwhile, Kenya's second Group A match against Mali has been pushed to Wednesday. The game was initially scheduled for Monday at Kasarani.