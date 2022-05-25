Egypt star signs new Arsenal contract

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new Arsenal contract, the club announced on Wednesday.

Mo, 29, has been a key member of the squad since joining the club from Basel in 2016. He's made 147 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing 10 assists for Arsenal.

Mo, the first Egyptian ever to play for the club, has 93 international appearances to his name.

He made his Arsenal debut in a 2-1 win against Burnley in the FA Cup in January 2016 and was in the 2016/17 FA Cup-winning squad.

He was also part of the team that won the FA Community Shield in 2017 and 2020 and helped the club reach the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Final in Baku.

"I love this club and I feel like part of this family," Mo told Arsenal Media.

"I want to continue at this amazing club and amazing family and I’m very happy and very excited for the future."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “Mo is a really important part of the team. He brings endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone. He's an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I'm delighted he's staying."