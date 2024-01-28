Egypt knocked out of Afcon on penalties by DR Congo

DR Congo's players celebrate after winning at the end of their Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 match against Egypt at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 28, 2024.
 

Photo credit: Sia Kambou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scored the decisive penalty for the Congolese, who will face Guinea in the quarter-finals while Mohamed Salah's dreams of returning from injury to lift the trophy with Egypt were dashed.

San-Pédro, Ivory Coast 

Record seven-time champions Egypt were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 on Sunday, losing 8-7 in a penalty shoot-out to the Democratic Republic of Congo after their last-16 tie finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

