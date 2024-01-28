Egypt knocked out of Afcon on penalties by DR Congo
- Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scored the decisive penalty for the Congolese, who will face Guinea in the quarter-finals while Mohamed Salah's dreams of returning from injury to lift the trophy with Egypt were dashed.
San-Pédro, Ivory Coast
Record seven-time champions Egypt were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 on Sunday, losing 8-7 in a penalty shoot-out to the Democratic Republic of Congo after their last-16 tie finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.
Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scored the decisive penalty for the Congolese, who will face Guinea in the quarter-finals while Mohamed Salah's dreams of returning from injury to lift the trophy with Egypt were dashed.