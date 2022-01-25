Egypt, Ivory Coast in clash of titans at Afcon

Carlos Queiroz

Egypt's coach Carlos Queiroz attends a press conference at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on January 25, 2022 on the eve of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) match against Ivory Coast.

 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Juan Micha's charges finished second in Group E with six points, following a defeat to Ivory Coast in their group opener, a shocking 1-0 win over defending champions Algeria and last group fixture win of same scoreline against Sierra Leone.
  • They come to the game looking to continue their surprises, but will have a mountain to climb as they face Mali, who also had an impressive run, garnering seven out of nine points from three group matches to finish top of Group F ahead of Gambia.

Giants Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire go head-to-head in an explosive 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round 16 fixture at the Japoma stadium in Douala on Wednesday. 

