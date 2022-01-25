Egypt, Ivory Coast in clash of titans at Afcon

Giants Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire go head-to-head in an explosive 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round 16 fixture at the Japoma stadium in Douala on Wednesday.

Given that there is only one spot at the quarter-finals, one of the sides will thus have to bid farewell to the tournament once the final whistle by referee Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo from the Democratic Republic of the Congo is blown.

The Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, who are ranked 10th in the continent, go into the game with an unbeaten record from the group stages.

Patrice Beaumelle's men finished top of their group with seven points from three games—a point ahead of runners up Equatorial Guinea.

Captain Serge Aurier and teammates began with a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea before settling for a 2-2 draw with Sierra Leone in their matchday 2 of Group E in Douala.

They secured an impressive 3-1 defeat over defending champions Algeria in their last group fixture in Douala last Thursday.

Goals from Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Pepe sent the holders crashing out of the competition.

At their 24th participation in the tournament and their eighth at the knockout stages, the Elephants will hope to improve their fortunes after been knocked out by Algeria in the last eight at the 2019 edition.

“Our objective is to go as far as possible in this tournament and we have the potential. The Pharaohs are a team I know very well with many stars, but we have the potentials to continue our good form," coach Patrice Beaumelle said at press conference in Douala on Tuesday.

Ranked sixth on the continent, the Pharaohs of Egypt started their eighth title quest with a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Nigeria in their Group D opener at the Roumde Ajia stadium in Garoua.

However, Mohammed Salah and teammates bounced back powerfully beating Guinea Bissau 1-0 in their matchday 2 before recording a similar victory over Sudan in their last group fixture on Wednesday in Yaounde to finish second of the group behind Nigeria.

Coach Carlos Queiroz’s men come to the game hoping to improve on their Round of 16 elimination in the previous edition where they were knocked out on home soil following a 1-0 losss by South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium.

Meanwhile, the final team to qualify for the quarter-finals will be known when Mali lock horns with Equatorial Guinea in the English speaking coastal town of Limbe on Wednesday.

The Nzalang Nacional (National Thunder) of Equatorial Guinea have been one of the great surprises at the tournament despite being drawn in a group featuring giants Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

Juan Micha's charges finished second in Group E with six points, following a defeat to Ivory Coast in their group opener, a shocking 1-0 win over defending champions Algeria and last group fixture win of same scoreline against Sierra Leone.