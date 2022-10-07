Eagles, Fetuwe face-off in Taifa Ngano Super Cup quarters

The 17th edition of the Taifa Ngano Super Cup enters the quarter-finals stage this weekend at the Mombasa Sports Club (MSC).

After the end of the group stage on Thursday, two-time champions Green Eagles FC were drawn against arch-rivals Fetuwe FC in the first quarter-final clash on Saturday.

The tournament's surprise package, Kisauni Combined FC meet two-time winners Mombasa Maize Millers FC on Sunday.

Omax FC, who were the first team to book their ticket to the last eight, face Mvita Combined FC on Monday in a match that is expected to be explosive with both teams from Mvita Constituency.

The last quarter-final match will be played on Tuesday where Nyundo FC clash with former champions Wananyuki FC.

The tournament's organising committee secretary, Said Garwan asked all the remaining clubs in the tournament to remain focused.

Mvita Combined and Nyundo qualified for the quarter-finals after winning their last matches in Zone D against Micky Boys and Wamanga FC 2-0 and 3-0 respectively on Thursday.