DRC keep eye on ball, hope to make Egyptians dance Lingala

In Kinshasa

After the euphoria that accompanied the end of their game against the Tanzanian national team, Taifa Stars, the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo are preparing to take on one of the continent’s heavyweights, the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The game in the second round of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro, south-west of Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday.

The Congolese players know that it will be a difficult encounter. Chancel Mbemba, captain of the Congolese national team, said: “We know that Egypt are a great nation, but we’re going to prepare calmly for our match."

Congolese defender Dylan Batubinsika believes we will have to “be deadly in front of goal and score goals.”

Batubinsika recalls that this will be the only way to overcome the Pharaohs.

Like Egypt, the Congolese team managed to qualify, but without winning any of their three pool matches.

The Leopards drew three games, scoring two goals and conceding the same number. The Egyptians played out three draws.

They have scored six goals and conceded the same number.

The match pits two teams from almost opposite ends of the spectrum against each other.

Egypt were the finalists, having lost to Senegal in a penalty shoot-out in 2021.

The Leopards, on the other hand, were absent from this competition organised in Cameroon.

The Congolese national team, which returned to the competition thanks to an internal reorganisation, has modest ambitions. However, Cédric Bakambu’s team-mates are confident they can take on the Egyptian ogre, ranked fifth in Africa by Fifa.

The Congolese are buoyed by their result against Morocco, ranked number one in Africa in the Fifa rankings.

The DRC, 13th in Africa in the Fifa rankings, drew 1-1 with Morocco.

DRC coach, Frenchman Sébastien Desabre, is not deluding himself. He doesn’t say much, with an air of timidity that conceals a determined and determined coach.

He knows his team has potential, but he sees this African Cup in Côte d’Ivoire as a bonus, his objective being the qualification of the DRC for the 2026 World Cup.

The Leopards have brought a team with more than 20 players who are new to the African Cup of Nations.

The DRC has been chasing qualification for the World Cup for 50 years.

It is also 50 years since the Leopards last won the African Cup of Nations. Their last continental title came in 1974. The Leopards have won the Afcon twice in 1968 and 1974.

Egypt is also going through a period of drought. The Pharaohs have not won the African Cup of Nations trophy for 14 years.

But their record remains impressive: seven titles, making them Africa’s most successful nation.

Faced with the Congolese wildcats, the Pharaohs should arrive with plenty of certainty, even if they will be without their best player, Mohamed Salah, who has been injured since the second day of the pool phase.