Drama, goals galore as Bandari and Wazito share spoils at Kasarani

Bandari's midfielder Benjamin Mosha came off the bench to score the equaliser in their thrilling 2-2 draw with Wazito in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Wiliam Wadri, fresh from wining February Player of the Month, scored from the spot at stroke of half time before Michael 'Wise' Otieno replied for the host in the 59th minute.

Second half substitute Kevin Kimani gave the hosts the lead from a well taken free kick in the 65th minute before Mosha equalised for Bandari in the 79th minute to ensure the two sides shared the spoils.

Wazito midfielder Amos Asembeka was adjudged to have fouled Bandari's Abdallah Hassan inside the box leading to the penalty that Wadri converted. Wazito players and the technical bench viciously protested this decision.

The draw leaves Bandari and Wazito in the fifth and sixth place respectively on 27 and 25 points but the Coastal side has played 16 games. Wazito have played 15 matches, with their game in hand against Gor Mahia set for a later date.

There were fierce exchanges in the dug out between Kimanzi and Bandari's tactician Cassa Mbung'o. Kimanzi, seemingly angered by the number of fouls being committed on his players, went for his opposite number.

As tempers flared on the touchline, Bandari's goalkeeper trainer Wilson Oburu and Wazito's assistant coach John Kamau had a go at each other forcing match officials to intervene.

Wazito almost went a head in the second minute after Whyzone Isuza unleashed a powerful shot just at the edge of the box which was parried awa for a corner by Burundian goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana.

Bandari's first attempt came in the 12th minute when Wadri combined well with the impressive Danson Chetambe on the left to pick Hassan but the midfielder's shot went inches wide.

In the 20th minute, Wadri dazzled his way past Wazito captain Bernard Ochieng and Dennis Ng'anga but Fidel Origa closed him down in time to clear the ball to safety.

Bandari continued their onslaught in search of a goal as Chetambe picked out Darius Msagha in the 35th minute but the striker missed the target.

At stroke of half time, Hassan raced on the left to dribble past Ng'ang'a and got into the box. He went tumbling on the ground. Replays showed Asembeka cleared the ball but referee pointed to the spot.

Five minutes after the restart Kimanzi reinforced his midfield, withdrawing Ali Abondo for Kimani.

After some good moves in the midfield, Isuza then set up Owino in the 59th minute, and the former Kisumu All Stars striker beat Ndikumana with a low shot for Wazito's equaliser.

Kimani, who had just been the pitch for 15 minutes, then scored a stunning free kick after Dan Guya had handled Isuza's shot just outside the box.

Abdallah then missed a glorious chance to put Bandari level in the 70th minute as he failed to convert Chetambe's cross with Wazito defenders no where near the baĺl.

Mosha then slotted home Wadri's pass past Levis Opiyo to level matters for Bandari.

Wazito pressed on for the wining goal in the dying minutes with substitute Vincent Oburu missing a couple of chances.

"We lost concentration in the second half but we fought and got the equaliser. My players really fought in this match and we deserved to win but the draw is also a fair result in an away game," said Mbung'o, before adding that he has no personal differences with Kimanzi.