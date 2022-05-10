DR Congo international Lukoki dies aged 29

Democratic Republic of Cong (DRC) international Jody Lukoki died on Monday in the Netherlands aged 29.

The circumstances of his death have not yet been clarified, but according to initial reports, he was stabbed in a nightclub.

The winger had been without a club since February. His contract with Dutch side FC Twente had been terminated amicably following his marital problems. He was reportedly sentenced by the Dutch justice to community service.

Lukoki scored five goals in 35 outings for Ajax before moving on to Zwolle in 2014. The following year, he joined Ludogorets, where he spent five years and made 158 appearances, scoring 30 goals.

After spending the 2020-21 campaign in Turkey he returned to the Netherlands with Twente.

Lukoki represented the Netherlands at youth level, but made his senior international debut for DR Congo in 2015.

The last of his three caps for the Leopards, which all came in friendly matches, was against Burkina Faso in 2020.