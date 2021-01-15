DP Ruto hands new bus to Silibwet Leons

Bomet County based Silibwet Leons FC got a major boost with Deputy President William Ruto handing them a new bus on Friday.

Dr Ruto fulfilled the pledge he gave two years ago following an appeal from management of the team's players and local leaders.

“I have come here to deliver the bus to Silibwet Leons FC as promised in a bid to ease transportation of the players and the technical bench to participate in major leagues and friendly matches across the country,” said Dr Ruto.

Speaking at Silibwet playgrounds on Friday, the same venue he gave the pledge on February, 16, 2019, Dr Ruto said there was need to prop up teams and nurture talents among youths in the country.

“The national and county governments are working towards improving sports infrastructural facilities across the country as it is a pledge the Jubilee administration gave and will fulfill under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership,” said the DP.

He told the club management to lease out the 33-seater bus when not in use so as to generate revenue for them to run the club.

It was a major boost for Silibwet Leons FC, which recently had the Silibwet playgrounds upgraded by the county government in what will ease its financial burden, as it had been forced to use fields in neighbouring counties of Kisii, Nyamira, Narok and Kericho for league matches and training.

“For years, we have been leasing motor vehicles and depending on support from well-wishers to travel to various destinations for matches. But that is now behind us and we are grateful to the Deputy President for the support,” said Mr Eric Rono, the team manager.

Mr Rono said, “The team still requires a sponsor as with the bus; the burden has lifted the load by a quarter from our shoulders."