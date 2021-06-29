Dovbyk heads Ukraine into Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England

Ukraine's forward Artem Dovbyk celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during ther UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 match against Sweden at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Robert Perry | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Marcus Danielson was sent off for Sweden in extra time before Dovbyk headed in a Zinchenko cross in stoppage time to send Ukraine through to face England in Rome on July 3.

Glasgow

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Olympics-bound Makokha glad to have chosen beach volleyball

  2. How local drivers showed resilient Kenyan spirit in Safari Rally

  3. PRIME Charles Nyende: Savour your local feat Omanyala, but know Tokyo will be premiership level 

  4. Peter Njenga: Safari Rally brought good tidings Kenya will enjoy for a long time

  5. Euro 2020 quarter-final line-up

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.