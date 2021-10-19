Doreen Nabwire appointed to Fifa Advisory group

Doreen Nabwire

Former Kenyan international Doreen Nabwire, has been appointed to Fifa’s Technical Advisory Group on the growth and advancement of the Women’s game on October 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nabwire currently heads the Women Football Development Desk at Football Kenya Federation (FKF)
  • The group that is headed by former United States Women’s National Team coach Jillian Ellis, is composed of players, coaches, referees, administrators, sports scientists and executives, from each of the six continental confederations
  • The team is expected to tackle topics on Competitive balance, increased opportunities for underserved nations, a Fifa Women’s Club World Cup, increased visibility and participation, Fifa international windows, prize money and the possibility of staging a biennial Fifa Women’s World Cup

Kenya has received a boost in her bid to develop women's football after former Kenyan international Doreen Nabwire, was Tuesday appointed to Fifa’s Technical Advisory Group on the growth and advancement of the Women’s game.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.