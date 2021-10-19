Doreen Nabwire appointed to Fifa Advisory group

Kenya has received a boost in her bid to develop women's football after former Kenyan international Doreen Nabwire, was Tuesday appointed to Fifa’s Technical Advisory Group on the growth and advancement of the Women’s game.

Nabwire currently heads the Women Football Development Desk at Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The group that is headed by former United States Women’s National Team coach Jillian Ellis, is composed of players, coaches, referees, administrators, sports scientists and executives, from each of the six continental confederations.

“It’s a big honor for me and for Kenya to be invited to this Technical Advisory Group. I get to share the experience of Women’s football in Kenya and contribute to important conversations about the future of the game at a global level. For me this is also a reflection of the work we are doing locally with the league and the national teams,” she said.

The team is expected to tackle topics on Competitive balance, increased opportunities for underserved nations, a Fifa Women’s Club World Cup, increased visibility and participation, Fifa international windows, prize money and the possibility of staging a biennial Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The 34-year-old, who is an elder sibling to Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johana, was the first Kenyan woman football player to ever play professionally in Europe.

She played for Netherlands FC Zwolle and Werder Bremen of Germany. She also represented Kenya in the First Street Football World Cup in 2006 in Berlin, Germany, leading Kenya to the title.

In 2007, she was selected as Kenya’s Football for Hope Ambassador and served as a representative for her country during the 2010 South Africa Fifa World Cup.

After retiring, Nabwire has continued to use her platform for humanitarian efforts to impact those around her. She is the founder of the Girls Unlimited, an organization that aims to use the values and principles of sport to empower young girls.

In February 2021, Nabwire was part of the team that started the FKF Women’s Cup with the aim of providing more competitions for female football players other than the National and Division One leagues.

Nabwire, in her new role, is in a good position to champion for Kenya and East Africa's interests in women football development.