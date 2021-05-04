Disappointed Pochettino: PSG 'deserved better'

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino (centre) remonstrates with Referee Bjorn Kuipers on the pitch after Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Angel Di Maria (unseen) was given a red card during their Uefa Champions League second leg semi-final match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Riyad Mahrez's double at the Etihad Stadium denied the French champions a second straight final appearance, as PSG struggled to break down the City defence without the injured Kylian Mbappe.
  • PSG defeated Barcelona and holders Bayern Munich to reach this season's last four.

Manchester, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.