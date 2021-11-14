Dimba Patriots, Kibera Soccer promoted to FKF Div One

Hesbon Ochieng

Dimba Patriots' Hesbon Ochieng' (left) vies for the ball with Green Berets Kelvin Walela during their FKF Division Two playoff on November 13, 2021 at Thika Stadium. 

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Reginah Kinogu  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Green Berets coach Dickens Olando said that the loss was a big blow for the team.
  • “It was a tough loss, but we must move on and prepare for the next season," he said.  

Dimba Patriots FC have credited their promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Division One League to good preparations/

