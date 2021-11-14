Dimba Patriots, Kibera Soccer promoted to FKF Div One

Dimba Patriots FC have credited their promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Division One League to good preparations/

The Nairobi-based side earned promotion to the third tier league on Sunday thanks to their 2-1 victory over Green Berets at Kiambu’s Thika Stadium in the semi-finals of the FKF Regional Division Two League play-offs.

According to FKF rules, the finalists in the Regional Division Two League play-offs earn promotion to Division One League.

Kibera Soccer is the other lucky team that earned promotion to the third tier league after beating Young Stars 4-3 in post-match penalties in the other semi-finals

The two teams had settled for a 1-1 draw in normal time of the match played later at the same venue.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Patriots’ coach Shaban Masika said his side’s promotion did not come as a surprise to him since they had adequately prepared for the match.

“The team has been working very hard throughout the season. We have not just been sitting in Nairobi during the break in the league. We have been playing friendlies in different regions as a way of exposing our boys to various environments and making them physically fit,” said Masika, who joined Patriots in 2020.

Ahead of their clash with Berets, Patriots pitched camp in Nyanza region where they played seven friendly matches.

The good preparations worked to their advantage as they overpowered the Berets, who struggled to keep up with their pace in the match. Skipper Byron Otieno and Kevin Oluoch were the scorers for Patriots in the semi-finals. Amani Chome scored Berets' consolation goal.

“Green Berets were a good team. What worked out for us is that we were adequately prepared, so we were so energetic. The boys fought until the final whistle,” added Masika.

To progress to the competition's play-offs, Patriots registered 19 victories, two draws and three losses from 24 matches in the Eastern Zone that had 13 teams. They topped the standings with 59 points, with Otieno starring for them with 15 goals.

Coach Masika said his target is to guide the team to the National Super League on their debut season in the Division One League.

“It will be something very good if we move to the next level in our first season in the Division One League. I have trust in my players for that job,” he said, adding that he intends to expand his squad from 19 to 25 players.

Patriots team manager Naftali Aseka also tipped the team to shine on their debut season in the Division One League.