Diego Costa joins Brazilian side

Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa (centre) celebrates with Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Koke and Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier after scoring during their Spanish League match against Athletic Club Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on June 14, 2020.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Atletico Mineiro currently lead the Brazilian league and face River Plate in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals.
  • The Brazilians won 1-0 in Buenos Aires and will host the Argentines on Wednesday in the second leg.

Sao Paulo, Brazil 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.