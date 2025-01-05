Diallo earns Man Utd deserved draw at Liverpool

Liverpool

Amad Diallo struck a late equaliser as Manchester United made a mockery of their recent form to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

It looked as though Ruben Amorim's United would go home empty-handed despite a vastly-improved display but Diallo swept in a shot in the 80th minute to earn his side a point.

United had gone ahead in the 52nd minute when Lisandro Martinez powered home a ferocious shot from a tight angle.

But an off-key Liverpool responded seven minutes later with Cody Gakpo curling home a stunning equaliser before Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.

After Diallo's leveller both sides had chances to win in a frantic finale with United's Harry Maguire spooning a glorious chance over the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

As the fans made for the exits on a freezing afternoon it was United's who were happiest after watching a display that offered hope of better things to come in 2025.

Liverpool remain in control of the title race with 46 points from 19 games, six ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand as they seek to equal United's 20 English crowns. United moved up a place to 13th with 23 points.

Based on the current form and confidence levels of the two teams, many of the United fans who made the trip on a grim afternoon might have feared a mauling similar to March 2023 when a rampant Liverpool put seven goals past their arch-rivals.

United had lost five of their last six league games and relegation has even been aired as a possibility.

But Amorim's side produced a courageous display as they went toe to toe with Liverpool.

Luis Diaz fired over for the hosts early on and Alexis Mac Allister was then denied by United keeper Andre Onana.

Ryan Gravenberch was also a whisker away from giving Liverpool the lead with a shot that skimmed off the saturated surface and flew past the post.

But United were not about to lie down and take their punishment. They breached Liverpool's high line with ease and on one occasion Diogo Dalot was released down the left and his cross was inviting for Amad Diallo but he mistimed his header.

Rasmus Hojlund should have done better before the break but shot straight at Alisson.

United's positivity was rewarded soon after the interval as Trent Alexander-Arnold, poor all game, gave the ball away and Bruno Fernandes picked out Martinez to lash an unstoppable shot past Alisson.

Slot's Liverpool looked disjointed but hit back in stunning fashion as Mac Allister slid a pass to Gakpo down the left and he cut back inside to curl a shot beyond Onana.

The game was then turned on its head as Matthijs de Ligt blocked a header with his arm and after a VAR check referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Salah did the rest, beating Onana who dived the correct way.