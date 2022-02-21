DFFK to hold selections ahead of Deaflympics

Kenya's goalkeeper Thor Mwai (left) vies with Sarr Allassane of Senegal

Kenya's goalkeeper Thor Mwai (left) vies with Sarr Allassane of Senegal during their Africa Deaflympics qualifying match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While telecommunication giants Safaricom have agreed to sponsor the trials at a tune of Sh500, 000, Kirui said the amount is not enough. 
  • “Deaflympics trials is a big event…It needs a lot of logistics in terms of ambulances, payment of stadium, field and track referees, Covid-19 marshals and other essentials,” said Kirui. 
  • “We appeal to other sponsors and well-wishers to supplement Safaricom's support to make the event colourful and successful.”

Deaf Football Federation of Kenya (DFFK) will hold fresh selections for the women’s national deaf team that will grace the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.