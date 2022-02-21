DFFK to hold selections ahead of Deaflympics

Deaf Football Federation of Kenya (DFFK) will hold fresh selections for the women’s national deaf team that will grace the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

The global event will take place from May 1 to 15 this year.

According to DFFK president Stephen Waweru, the decision to conduct new selections is to tap into the national team fresh talents for a good show in Brazil.

The new talents will be identified during the second edition of the National Deaf Women Football Championships at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on March 3 and 4.

"New talents come up every day. We do not want to leave out those who best deserve the chance to be in the national team,” said Waweru.

The Kenya Women’s Deaf National team booked a ticket to Brazil during the Africa Deaflympics Qualifiers held last year in Nairobi.

Kenya had been pooled alongside Ghana and Zanzibar, but the pair never showed up, hence an automatic qualification to the host nation. Other Kenyan teams that qualified for the Deaflympics are both men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Meanwhile, Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK) president Jones Kirui has appealed for more support for their Deaflympics trials to be held at Nyayo National Stadium on March 8 to 9.

While telecommunication giants Safaricom have agreed to sponsor the trials at a tune of Sh500, 000, Kirui said the amount is not enough.

“Deaflympics trials is a big event…It needs a lot of logistics in terms of ambulances, payment of stadium, field and track referees, Covid-19 marshals and other essentials,” said Kirui.