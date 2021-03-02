Detained ex-Barcelona president to appear before judge

This handout photo taken on November 25, 2017 in Barcelona and released by the Barcelona FC press office, shows club President Josep Maria Bartomeu (left )and Argentinian forward Lionel Messi signing a contract extension keeping Messi at the club until 2021.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His departure came in the same month Barcelona announced losses of 97 million euros ($114 million) for last season and following a dramatic decline in performances on the pitch as well as a personal falling-out with Messi.
  • His successor is due to be elected on Sunday, when club members will choose between the final three candidates, Joan Laporta, Toni Freixa and Victor Font.

Barcelona

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kakamega Homeboyz eye Gor scalp in mid-week tie

  2. Detained ex-Barcelona president to appear before judge

  3. Six former winners set for Magical Kenya Open

  4. Pep warns City can still improve as Wolves lie in wait

  5. Why Euro 2020 is shrouded in uncertainty 100 days to kick-off

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.