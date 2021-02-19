Derbies in Germany and Milan - what to watch in Europe this weekend

What you need to know:

  • Bayern were given a fright by Arminia Bielefeld on Monday, having to come from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 on the back of their Club World Cup exertions.
  • Hansi Flick's team remain five points clear of RB Leipzig atop the Bundesliga, but they face a tough test at third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.
  • Erling Braut Haaland is once again the talk of Europe after his Champions League double against Sevilla, and now he has struggling Schalke in his sights with Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr derby.

Paris, France

