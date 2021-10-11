Depleted Gor Mahia return to continental stage

Tusker FC midfielder Rodgers Ouma (left) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Samuel Onyango

Tusker FC midfielder Rodgers Ouma (left) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Samuel Onyango during their Football Kenya Federation Super Cup match at Thika Stadium on September 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • K'ogalo got a bye in the preliminary round which was played last month due to their good performance in Confederations Cup in recent times
  • Harrisson revealed that the 17 players and members of the technical bench will leave on Wednesday for the game whose return leg will be played a week later
  • K'Ogalo have represented Kenya in the Caf Champions League for the past four seasons but have always been relegated to the Caf Confederation Cup


Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia return to continental football this week when they play Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the Caf Confederations Cup first round at the New Suez Stadium in Egypt on Friday.

