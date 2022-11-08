Dependable Murkomen recalled for Bunge FC, Nation friendly

Bunge FC coach George Sunguti has recalled Kipchumba Murkomen back to his squad after failing to get a quality striker to lead his side against Nation FC in a friendly match on Thursday morning.

Another striker, Senator Aaron Cheruiyot who is abroad on a government assignment is also expected to cut short his trip to join the team in training on Wednesday.

The Kericho County Senator had accompanied President William Ruto for the Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm-el-Shiekh, Egypt.

Murkomen, who has been a dependable marksman for the Parliamentary side for 10 years while serving as Senator for Elgeyo-Marakwet County, is the new Minister for Roads, Transport and Public Works, but Sunguti confirmed that the former Leader of Majority in the Senate has been cleared to play in the Thursday build-up match.

The Legislators will be without speedy attacking midfielder Kipkelion East Member of Parliament, Joseph Cherorot who is down with flu. Starehe MP Amos Mwago and Migori Senator Eddy Oketch will step in as his replacements.

“Cherorot's sickness is a blow to the squad, but Amos Mwago (Starehe) is ready to fill the void,” said team coordinator, Elijah Ichwara, also a long serving member of the team.

Team doctor Patrick Ngusale (squatting) attends to injured Elijah Ichwara (right) as Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot (left), who is down with flu watches Bunge FC training session from the bench at Nyayo Stadium on November 8, 2022.

Photo credit: John Ashihundu | Nation Media Group

Between the posts, Sunguti will rely on Runyenjes MP, Muchangi Karemba, while former Daily Nation Editor, Mark Ogutu now working in the Senate, Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba and Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria will man the midfield.

Captain Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Benard Shinali (Ikolomani) and Richard Yegon (Bomet East) are expected to lead the attack.

Busia Senator, Okiya Omtata is a doubt for the match after suffering a hamstring injury in training on Tuesday.

Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town) will start at left back while Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya has been temporarily suspended from training after injuring team mates with his fierce tackles.

Bunge FC defender, Busia Senator Okiya Omtata smiles after attending a training session at Nyayo Stadium on November 8, 2022. Photo credit: John Ashihundu | Nation Media Group

The combined team of Members of Parliament and the Senate, is preparing for the East African Legislative Assembly Games slated from November 20 to December 1 in Juba, South Sudan.