Denmark team doctor confirms Eriksen suffered 'cardiac arrest'

Players gather as paramedics attend to Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen

Players gather as paramedics attend to Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen (not seen) during the Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'B' match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021.
 

  • The Inter Milan star suddenly collapsed in the 43rd minute of Denmark's Group B game against Finland on Saturday, laying motionless as medical personnel administered CPR.
  • He laid on the field for about 15 minutes before being carried off the pitch and rushed to hospital.

