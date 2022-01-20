Defending champions Algeria crash out of Afcon

Ivory Coast's midfielder Franck Kessie celebrates

Ivory Coast's midfielder Franck Kessie (second right) celebrates with team mates Ibrahim Sangare (right) and Nicolas Pepe (second lef) after scoring his team's first goal during their Group E Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match against Algeria at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare scored in the first half for the Elephants in Douala, while Pepe and Sebastien Haller added further goals after the break as the Ivory Coast secured top spot in Group 'E'

Riyad Mahrez hit the post with a second-half penalty before Sofiane Bendebka pulled one back for Algeria with their first goal since arriving in Cameroon, but by then it was too late


Douala, Cameroon

