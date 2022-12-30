Death of Pele: Who is saying what

Rio de Janeiro

Who is saying what after Brazilian football legend Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82:

"Before Pele, '10' was just a number. I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. He transformed football into an art, into entertainment."

Brazilian compatriot and current star Neymar.

"My friend of so many victories, titles and shared stories. He leaves an eternal, unforgettable legacy. The person who stopped the world several times."

Mario Zagallo, 91, a Brazil teammate in the 1958 and 1962 World Cup-winning teams.

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING."

French international forward Kylian Mbappe.

"He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele."

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

"Rest in peace, Pele."

Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

"Few Brazilians have taken our country's name as far as he did... He didn't just play. He put on an all-out show. Thank you, Pele."

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"The King of Kings has died. Extraordinary player. Unique. 3 times World Cup winner, more than a thousand goals. My idol when young. He made football the beautiful game and truly international. My time playing alongside him in Escape to Victory was a dream come true. RIP Pele."

Former Argentine international Osvaldo Ardiles.

"With the death of Pele, football has lost one of its most beautiful legends, if not the most beautiful. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal."

France national team coach Didier Deschamps.

"Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him."

Former United States President Barack Obama.

"Football has lost the greatest player in its history. Pele called me his brother. That was an unimaginable honour for me. Football will always belong to you!"

Former German international star Franz Beckenbauer who played alongside Pele at New York Cosmos in the 1970s.

"With Pele's passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon."

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

"Pele's name will forever be synonymous with sporting artistry and genius. His lasting impact on the sport of soccer is inestimable. Rest in peace, O Rei."

New York Cosmos, a former club of Pele in the 1970s.

"A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele."

Athletics legend Usain Bolt.

"I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."

England 1966 World Cup winner Geoff Hurst

"The world mourns the greatest footballer in history and a wonderful personality. He celebrated the game like no other. Dear Pele, I am immensely sad and honour you and your life's work. My sincere condolences to your family and friends."

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter

"Pele had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped."

Current FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

"Anything you see any player doing, Pele did it first. RIP."