De Bruyne crowned PFA player of the year again

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (lleft) celebrates with teammates at the final whistle in their UEFA Champions League, last 16, second-leg match against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on March 16, 2021. - Manchester City won the match 2-0.

Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby scooped the women's accolade, having found the net 25 times in all competitions as the Blues retained the Women's Super League title, won the League Cup and reached the Champions League final.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Afcon draw in Cameroon delayed by Covid-19

  2. FKF launches Nairobi Women's Regional League

  3. Tough rules as KBF league resumes this weekend

  4. Betway Cup: Premier League sides to clash in quarters

  5. Naomi Osaka pulls out of Berlin tournament

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.