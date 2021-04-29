David Majak joins Sweden's Kalmar FF from Tusker

Tusker FC striker David Majak has finally completed his much-protected move to Swedish club Kalmar FF.

The lanky striker has moved on an initial six-month loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the current campaign.

Majak has had an injury-plagued season in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League where he has scored four goals.

With sporting activities currently suspended in the country, the move from the current table toppers was inevitable.

Nation Sport understands that Majak was set to join the club earlier in the year, but his move was put on hold after he picked an injury in the league in December.

Kalmar FF play in the Swedish Allsvenskan, the country's top flight league, where they are currently fourth on the standings with seven points from three matches.

Tusker chairman Dan Aduda confirmed the departure of the 20-year-old attacker, saying that the 11-time champions have also extended his contract to three years so that he can have a "fall back plan if the loan deal ends and he is not signed permanently."

Majak is currently in the process of getting his visa at the Swedish embassy in Nairobi and will leave the country on May 8. He is likely to leave together with Gor Mahia teenager Benson Omala who will also be on a loan deal with another Swedish lower side Linkoping City.

“It is true we have loaned out Majak and also extended his contract by three years. So he is welcomed back if in the end he doesn’t sign permanently with his new club,” Aduda told Nation Sport.

“He is a disciplined and a focused player who I’m sure will perform well. As Tusker we wish him all the best,” he added.

The player's loan deal with another Swedish top flight side Elfsborg fell through in November last year after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

“This is not a free loan deal and we are happy with the transfer. He will be still our player and is welcome back at the club,” said Aduda.

Majak broke into the limelight in 2018 while featuring for Kapenguria Heroes in the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Tournament in which he won the Golden Boot and was named the Most Valuable Player.