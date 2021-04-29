David Majak joins Sweden's Kalmar FF from Tusker

Nation FC's Anthony Omondi (left) shields the ball from Tusker striker David Majak during their friendly match at Ruaraka grounds on March 3, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The lanky striker has moved on an initial six-month loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the current campaign.
  • Majak has had an injury-plagued season in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League where he has scored four goals.

Tusker FC striker David Majak has finally completed his much-protected move to Swedish club Kalmar FF.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.