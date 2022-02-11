Dandora coach Nandwa hails charges after APS Bomet win

Gusii FC’s midfielder Kelvin Onsongo

Gusii FC’s midfielder Kelvin Onsongo warms up during their National Super League match against Murang’a Seal at Awendo Stadium in Migori County on February 9, 2022.


By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A composed Dandora Love came from a goal down to beat APS Bomet 2-1, which left Nandwa elated.

Dandora Love head coach James Nandwa has praised his charges after a more-boosting 2-1 win over APS Bomet in a National Super League match at Bomet Stadium on Thursday.

