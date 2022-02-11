Dandora coach Nandwa hails charges after APS Bomet win

Dandora Love head coach James Nandwa has praised his charges after a more-boosting 2-1 win over APS Bomet in a National Super League match at Bomet Stadium on Thursday.

A composed Dandora Love came from a goal down to beat APS Bomet 2-1, which left Nandwa elated.

“The team is in good spirits and I believe my players will not let me down in the subsequent assignments. We lost our last game at home but we have recovered away and that shows how competitive the league is,” he said.

In another NSL match played at Mumias Sports Complex on Thursday, SS Assad humbled Zoo Kericho 3-2.

Bomet were the first to find the back of the net in the 35th minute through an own goal while the victors answered through Chris Oduor four minutes later.

Dandora midfielder Bony Atse netted the winning goal in the 70th minute to silence dozens of fans who had turned up to cheer the home team.

The loss halted Bomet's charge to the summit of the standings.

Until Wednesday, Bomet were sitting pretty at the top of the league table but Fortune Sacco leapfrogged them after a 1-0 win over Mara Sugar at Kianyaga Stadium.



The victory propelled Fortune to the helm of the standings with 24 points after 11 matches, a point ahead of second placed APS Bomet .

Dandora are seventh on the log with 17 points, same as Shabana FC, Naivas and MCF.

Naivas, who lost their last match 2-0 to Mwatate, are fifth by virtue of a better goal difference. Shabana are sixth while MCF are eighth.

Having garnered 20 points, Murang'a Seal are third while Muhoroni Youth (18) are fourth. SS Assad moved to 18th with 10 points from the same number of matches.