Dan Shikanda retains AFC Leopards chairman's post

Dan Shikanda was on Sunday re-elected as AFC Leopard for a second term.

The former international striker, who also played for Leopards and Gor Mahia, beat his only competitor Ronald Namai by 429 votes to 282 votes.

The Secretary-General's position position went to Gilbert Andugu who got 433 votes, followed by Robert Situma (224) and Tonny Omusina (42).

Oliver Napali Imbenzi was elected unopposed as the treasurer after the immediate holder of the post Maurice Chichi was not cleared to vie after his papers were not found to be in order.

During the polls conducted by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy Kenya (CMD- Kenya) at Kasarani Indoor Arena, members used their ID cards or Passports before to vote.

Upon his re-election, Shikanda thanked the members for having faith in him.

"It was a difficult season as you were not allowed to watch matches owing to the outbreak of Covid-19. But you supported the team throughout during that difficult period.

I also want thank our players for giving their best to finish fifth in the league. We want to start our journey together. During my first term in office, we managed to trace the club's land, just behind this stadium.

"As we start the new season, let's join hands as we remember that AFC Leopards is the only institution to bring our people together. I want to assure members that we shall work hard to make to go back to where it belong," he said.