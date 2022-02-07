Dakar explodes with joy as Senegal crowned African champions

Supporters celebrate in Dakar on January 6, 2022, after Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) in the final match against Egypt in Yaounde, Cameroon.
 

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The president, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, also cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1300 GMT Monday, RTS television said.
  • Dakar erupted when Liverpool star Mane scored the decisive penalty to give Senegal the win in a shoot-out (4-2) after the final finished goalless at the end of extra time.

Dakar

