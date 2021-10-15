D-Day for Tusker against Zamalek at Nyayo

The last time Egyptian football giants Zamalek SC were in Kenya, they lost 4-2 to Gor Mahia in a first leg match of the 2019 Caf Champions League group stage.

On Saturday, the five time CAF Champions League winners will play reigning Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker in the first round of the competition at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 4pm behind closed doors as one of the health measures to curb against possible spread of Covid-19. It will be the third meeting between the two teams with Tusker, under the tutelage of Robert Matano, seeking a positive result at home.

The two teams first met in the 2005 Caf Champions League knock-out stage, and the 13-time Egyptian champions won 3-1 in Cairo after losing 1-0 in Nairobi.

A lot will be at stake in Saturday’s contest as the teams seek to qualify for the prestigious group stage of the competition, with Sh55 million at stake.

A win for Tusker against the 13-time Egyptian champions will give them confidence heading to the return leg but a loss will all but extinguish their hopes of reaching the group stage because Zamalek are a difficult team to beat at home.

Knowing too well what is at stake in the match, coach Matano has called on his players to step up their game as they look to upset their opponents.

“This is a big game which needs each player to put in over 100 percent effort. There is no short cut. This is the kind of match that requires players to prove themselves by performing because we have to win,” the 59-year-old coach told Nation Sport after the team’s last training session on Friday.

Tusker skipper Eugene Asike echoed Matano's sentiments.

“We have to believe in ourselves and keep a clean sheet. We have to do everything and get victory against Zamalek. It wouldn’t be easy but we have to show that we can beat a good side,” the Harambee Stars defender said.

Zamalek's French tactician Patrice Carteron acknowledged that the match will be tough. He nevertheless expects victory.

“I was not the coach when this team lost to Gor Mahia but we came early to acclimatise and our focus is to not only beat Tusker but to also win the Champions League. My only worry is that many of my players were with the national team and fatigue may play a part. I’m expecting a good result,” said the 51-year-old tactician.

While Zamalek got a bye in the preliminary round, Tusker advanced to the first round after a 4-1 aggregate win against Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti.

In attack, many will be watching if Tusker’s free-scoring Tanzanian forward Ibrahim Joshua will continue with his goal-scoring spree.

Zamalek's legend, Mahmoud Abdelrazek Fadlallah ‘Shikabala’ was instrumental in Zamalek’s march past Al Ahly to a 13th Egyptian league title last season.

On the other hand, Ibrahim has scored in each and every match he has featured in since joining Tusker from Tanzanian second-tier league side Ken Gold.

Whereas Tusker are returning to the continental scene after four years in the cold, Zamalek emerged runners-up in the Caf Champions League in 2020 after losing 2-1 to arch rivals Al Ahly. Last season they crashed out of the competition in the group stage.