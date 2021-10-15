D-Day for Tusker against Zamalek at Nyayo

Zamalek

Zamalek SC players warm-up during their training session at Nyayo National stadium on 15, 2021 on the even of the first leg of their Caf Champions League first-round tie against Tusker FC.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coach Matano demands more from his players against Egyptians in Africa’s elite club competition
  • A place in the money-minting group stage at stake when Kenyan champs play the five-time African champions in first round match from 4pm

The last time Egyptian football giants Zamalek SC were in Kenya, they lost 4-2 to Gor Mahia in a first leg match of the 2019 Caf Champions League group stage.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.