Czech president wades into Kudela racism ban

In this file photo taken on March 18, 2021 Rangers' Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara (centre) and Slavia Prague's Czech defender Ondrej Kudela (right) clash during their Uefa Europa League Round of 16, 2nd leg match at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Uefa on April 14, 2021 banned Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for 10 European matches for club and country for racist behaviour after he clashed with Glen Kamara of Rangers in a Europa League match.

Photo credit: Andrew Milligan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Rangers said Wednesday Kamara's claims were "vindicated" by the Kudela verdict, but complained the bans handed to Kamara and Roofe were "severe".
  • Slavia face English side Arsenal in Prague in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday. The two clubs drew 1-1 in London last week.

Prague

