Curse of the holders strikes again as Afcon enters knockout phase

Andre Ayew

Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (;eft) reacts during their Group C 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN)  match against Comoros at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Olomo | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Woeful Ghana lick wounds of defeat as Cup enters last 16 stage
  • The Africa Cup of Nations might be held more often and now features 24 teams after its expansion for the 2019 edition, but the reigning champions have a habit of stumbling at the finals
  • Since Egypt won a third consecutive Afcon in 2010, only once have the title holders made the knockout phase of the following edition. That was Cameroon in the 2019 edition

In Yaounde

