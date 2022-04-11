CS Matiang’i, Ongwae to grace Shabana FC fundraiser

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Kisii County Governor James Ongwae and his Nyamira counterpart Amos Nyaribo are among the dignitaries who will grace Shabana FC’s fundraiser on Wednesday at the Public Service Club in Nairobi.

The Kisii county-based side, who are currently third in the National Super League with 31 points from 18 matches, are experiencing financial constraints, according to club officials.

In their last match a week ago, Shabana beat Silibwet FC 2-0 at Bomet Stadium to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Related National Super League breaks for a week Football

Head coach Sammy Okoth, who was hired a month ago, has managed four wins and two draws.

APS Bomet tops the table with 37 points from 19 matches, while Fortune Sacco are second with 34 points from the same number of matches.

According to the club’s secretary general Elizaphan Kerama, the club seeks to raise more than Sh10 million to successfully honour their remaining matches.

“We are looking to donors and friends to help us raise this amount before we start the second leg. To those unable to attend the fundraiser, you can send your donations to M-pesa paybill number 981730, account number 01134129852400,” he told Nation Sport on phone.

Shabana runs on a budget of Sh1.2 million per month, but officials say they have been struggling to meet their financial obligations.

Wednesday ’s fundraiser will also be attended by senators, women reps, MCAs and all members of parliament from the Gusii region alongside Dagoretti North’s Simba Arati. Health PS Susan Mochache has also confirmed her attendance.

Fans have also launched the “fans for funds drive” campaign where funds are channeled through M-Pesa in bid to raise money for the glamour boys.

The club’s chairman Nyandoro Kambi believes it’s time they reclaimed their place in the top league.

“The current management has worked hard in ensuring that we go back to where we belong. There is goodwill all around us and things are looking great,” he said.