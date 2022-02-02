CS Amina: We're in contact with Caf over Starlets issue

Harambee Starlets players after their training session at Kasarani on February 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya last qualified for the continental competition in 2016, while Uganda’s last appearance was in 2000. 
  • The 2022 Awcon finals will also be used as the qualifiers for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed Wednesday revealed that the government is in communication with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

