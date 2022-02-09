CS Amina tight-lipped on Starlets' AWCON qualifier

Amina Mohamed

Sports CS Amina Mohamed during a press conference at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lilian Awuor earned a deal with with French Division One side Soyaux Women for the next three seasons, while her teammate Jentrix Shikangwa signed a year long deal with Turkish top Division side Ragumruk Sportif Faaliyetler San. 
  • The Kenya women’s team advanced to the second round after hammering South Sudan 15-1 on aggregate in their first round qualifier last October.

With five days to go till the first leg of the final round of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) against Uganda, Sports CS Amina Mohamed remained mum on whether the match will go on.

