CS Amina tight-lipped on Starlets' AWCON qualifier

With five days to go till the first leg of the final round of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) against Uganda, Sports CS Amina Mohamed remained mum on whether the match will go on.

During a press conference on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani, CS, elected to engage in the resignation of two of her Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) Zack Kinuthia and Simon Kachapin.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced last week that Harambee Starlets had withdrawn from the competition.

The first leg was scheduled for February 13 in Kampala and the second leg on February 17 in Nairobi.

Starlets have been in camp for two weeks now at the Kasarani Stadium under the tutelage of head coach Alex Alumira.

Amina earlier maintained that the ministry was in contact with the continental body to rescind the decision.

Starlets were deemed to have withdrawn from the competition after the disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) wrote to CAF indicating they were not in a position to organise the qualification matches against Uganda.

The correspondence was occasioned by a letter from Caf seeking guarantees on how the regulations governing the match, including payment of Visa fees to the referees and Covifd-19 protocols.

Fifa termed Amina's move to disband FKF and form a caretaker committee illegal, meaning it not yet allowed to communicate with Caf.

Meanwhile, Starlets' possible withdrawal from the continental event is a blow to the players, most of whom are keen to leverage the chance to play at this platform to attract scouts from well-paying leagues in Europe.

In the recent past, Kenyan female football players have greatly benefited from featuring in regional and continental competitions.

Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lilian Awuor earned a deal with with French Division One side Soyaux Women for the next three seasons, while her teammate Jentrix Shikangwa signed a year long deal with Turkish top Division side Ragumruk Sportif Faaliyetler San.