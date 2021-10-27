CS Amina: Over Sh430m public money given to FKF since 2019

Amina Mohamed

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed when she appeared before National Assembly's Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko

What you need to know:

  • The first disbursement from the kitty to the federation was the Sh244.5 million for the 2019 Afcon.
  • The federation was given another Sh21.3 million to cater for the emoluments of the individuals who handled Harambee stars as coaches.

Details provided by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to a parliamentary committee Wednesday suggest that Football Kenya Federation received over Sh430.5 million public money from 2019.

