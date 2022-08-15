CS Amina extends Transition Committee's term again

Sports CS Amina Mohamed Monday extended the mandate of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee for another two months.

In a Monday gazette notice, CS Amina said the two months' extension of the 11- member committee headed by General (retired) Maurice Oyugi will take effect Tuesday.

She also extended for the same period of time the seven-member secretariat headed by journalist Lindah Oguttuh, which has been assisting the committee in its mandate of running football in the country.

The term of the Transition Committee and the Secretariat came lapsed on Sunday.

The other members of the committee are; Mwangi Muthee( vice chairman), Ali Amour, Bobby Ogolla, Neddy Atieno, Ceasar Handa, Hassan Haji, JJ Masiga, Michael Muchemi, Rachael Kamweru and Anthony Isayi.

Lorine Nerea, Edward Rombo, Robin Toskin, Rashid Shedu, Maxwell Wasike and Asalika Asan are the other members of the secretariat.

On June 16, the tenure of the 11-member FKF Transition Committee was extended for two months by Sports CS Amina Mohamed.

The Transition Committee came into office on May 13, replacing the FKF Caretaker Committee, which had been at the helm for six months since CS Amina disbanded the Nick Mwendwa-led federation last November.

This was after an audit report on the accounts of the federation revealed massive financial misappropriation.

Mwendwa was subsequently charged with corruption at the High Court where he is seeking to prove his innocence.

As a result of the government’s intervention in the management of football in the country, Fifa suspended Kenya from its activities.

The Ministry of Sports failed to convince Fifa to lift the suspension, which has taken a heavy toll on Kenya’s football, and many sports enthusiasts are looking up to Kenya’s new political regime to solve the stalemate.