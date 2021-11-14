Croatia edge out Russia to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Andrej Kramaric

Croatia's forward Andrej Kramaric (right) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during their Fifa World Cup 2022 qualification match against Russia at the Poljud Stadium in Split on November 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Denis Lovrovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Though under no pressure, Kudryashov struggled to control the ball as it skidded on the wet ground, and watched helplessly on as it bounced off his knee and inside the post. 
  • While Croatia qualify automatically as Group H winners, Russia can still make it through via the play-offs. 

Split, Croatia

