Ronaldo tipped to leave Juve for Man City before transfer window shuts

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) fights for the ball with Udinese's Dutch defender Bram Nuytinck during their Italian Serie A match at the Dacia Arena Stadium in Udine, on August 22, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Last week, Ronaldo himself rubbished reports of a move back to Real Madrid, calling them "disrespectful" and saying that stories of his departure were written with "nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth".
  • Real have since had an initial bid of 160 million euros for PSG star Kylian Mbappe rejected, but according to French media reports are set to make a second offer of 180 million.

