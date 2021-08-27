Cristiano Ronaldo seals Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) fights for the ball with Udinese's Dutch defender Bram Nuytinck during their Italian Serie A match at the Dacia Arena Stadium in Udine, on August 22, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United's swoop capped a tumultuous 24 hours during which Ronaldo initially seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City
  • Earlier in the day, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's desire to leave the Italian giants
  • Ronaldo joins already loaded group of attacking options for Solskjaer featuring Fernandes, Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba


Manchester

