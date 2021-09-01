Ronaldo reveals Ferguson's hand in Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo

In this file photo taken on April 24, 2007 Manchester United's Portugese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo lines up with his team mates before their European Champions League semi final first leg football match against AC Milan at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

Photo credit: Andrew Yates | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ferguson retired as boss of the Red Devils in 2013, four years after Ronaldo departed for Real Madrid in a then world record £80 million move
  • Ronaldo looked set for a return to England with Premier League champions Manchester City last week until Ferguson and a host of his former United teammates intervened
  • Ronaldo will turn 37 in February, but he insists he can still spearhead another era of glory at Old Trafford

Manchester, UK

