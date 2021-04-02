Ronaldo's castaway armband makes Sh8 million at charity auction

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) fights for the ball with Serbia's midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group A match at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, on March 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pedja Milosavljevic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With seconds to go while the score in the 2022 World Cup qualifier was 2-2 in Belgrade, Ronaldo thought he had netted the crucial goal, when the ball appeared to cross the goalline before Stefan Mitrovic cleared
  • A fuming Ronaldo received a yellow card for his protests and at the final whistle, as he stormed from the pitch, he threw his captain's armband to the ground
  • Djordje Vukicevic, a local firemen who was deployed at the stadium, picked it up and immediately contacted a regional sports channel with the idea of auctioning it for charity

Belgrade

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.