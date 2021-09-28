Covid locks Chelsea star out of Champs League tie against Juve

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

In this file photo taken on April 27, 2021, Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante runs with the ball during their Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg match against Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid. NGolo Kante will try this weekend to win one of the rare titles he lacks, the Champions League.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuchel said the French World Cup winner, 30, was not in training on Tuesday ahead of the Group H match in Italy.
  • He said Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount would also be absent along with Reece James, who was injured against Manchester City at the weekend.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.