Covid 19: Michael Olunga's team coach tests positive

Michael Olunga’s Kashiwa Reysol coach Nelsinho Baptista has tested positive for coronavirus and is receiving medical treatment at home.

Reports from the Kashiwa camp say the 70-year-old Brazilian tactician had a high fever on November 1 and November 2 before tests confirmed he had caught the virus.

“After working as a team on November 1, Nelsihno had a fever of 37.5 degrees in the afternoon and underwent a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. The next day his body temperature rose to 38.4 degrees and had to be retested. When he was absent from team activities on November 3, his body temperature returned to 36.6 degrees Celsius, but the PCR test revealed that he was positive,” the reports say.

Multiple sources say Nelsinho is doing well and could even give his boys instructions from his bed when they face FC Tokyo in the Levain Cup final on November 7.

The current Laws of the Game allow managers and coaches to use communication equipment for tactical purposes. Since the Levain Cup final will be broadcast on the ground, Nelsinho can give timely advice to the bench staff from home, although it will be delayed by two seconds.

Nelsihno is not the only Kashiwa Reysol member who has tested positive for the covid-19 disease. At least three people from the Japan’s top-tier league side have returned positive tests. This led to the Kashiwa’s away fixture against Vegalta Sendai slated for Tuesday being postponed a day earlier over fears of spreading the virus.

Kashiwa had already arrived in Sendai for the round of 26 fixture. Reports say Kashiwa will travel back home via a chartered bus, a distance of 279.8 kilometres.

Olunga top scorer

“After arriving in Kashiwa, all players, staff, and front desk will carry out PCR tests.” Results of the tests are expected on Wednesday. They could determine whether the final goes ahead or not depending on the severity of the situation in the Kashiwa camp.

Olunga grabbed a hat-trick and missed a penalty when Kashiwa thumped Vegalta 5-1 in the first leg on July 26. He tops the scoring charts in J1 League with 23 goals. His closest rival in the golden boot race is Everaldo.

The Brazilian has netted 14 times for Kashima Antlers. Everaldo’s latest goal was on Tuesday when Kashima came from two goals down to hit defending champions Yokohama F. Marinos 3-2.

Olunga is on the list of players Kenya is hoping will be available when Harambee Stars tackle Comoros in back-to-back qualifying matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on November 11 (Nairobi) and November 15 (Iconi).