Court orders FKF to pay 13 former employees Sh12.8m

Employment and Labour Relations court has ordered Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to pay former employees Sh12.8 million after the workers sued over non-payment.

Justice Byram Ongaya agreed with the 13 former employees that FKF had not paid their salaries in 2016. The country’s football governing body had asked the court to dismiss the petition arguing that the workers absconded duty from February 13, 2016.

The court, however, ruled that the 13 including Sophia Kwamboka, Michael Esakwa and Samson Cherop among others are entitled to the salaries, after proving that they had valid contracts with FKF.

“By the letter dated 13.02.2016 signed by the respondent (FKF) it was acknowledged that the salaries as claimed were owed to the claimants. There is no evidence that the salaries were subsequently paid,” the judge said.

The judge, however, rejected an appeal by the former workers to be paid damages for alleged violation of their rights.

According to the judge, the former employees did not establish a justifiable cause for award of general damages as the dispute was plainly about payment of salary arrears.

The former workers moved to court in 2016 seeking salary arrears and general damages of Sh2 million each. They sought an order directing the federation and its president Nick Mwendwa to pay them the arrears.

The workers said they were employed on different dates and they reported to work on April 29, 2016 to find the premises locked.

On its part, the federation asked the court to dismiss the case stating that the matter should be handled by arbitration.